“He’s good, not great” - Graeme Souness refuses to change stance on Manchester United new signing

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has refused to change his stance over Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has impressed at Old Trafford, making 14 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

The Red Devils have conceded just two goals in five league games since Casemiro became an undisputed starter following Manchester United's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City on 2 October,

As a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, the Brazilian arrived at United from Madrid for £63.3 million in the summer.

However, despite Casemiro evidently boasting a top resume and having an impact at Old Trafford, Souness has doubled down on his analysis of the player.

He believes the Brazilian is a steady Eddie and has now given his latest take on the midfielder following Manchester United's 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

He told talkSPORT.:

“Casemiro will make a big difference to them,"

He continued,

“But I don’t see him as a great player. You [Jim White and Simon Jordan] are accusing me of calling him a steady Eddie, I stand by that. He is a good steady Eddie."

Souness continued by explaining that Casemiro will average a seven star rating every week he plays:

"He will hold the fort, that’s what a steady Eddie is. He’s a good player, not a great player. A steady Eddie is a 7.5 out of ten every week. In my language it means he’s a seven, 7.5, every week, he is a real team player.”

Souness' comments are a continuation of his somewhat negative assessment of Casemiro as he previously told talkSPORT upon the Brazilian's arrival to the Premier League:

“He was playing with great players. He’s not a great player. He has never been a great player. I see him as a steady Eddie who will help United be more solid in midfield."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “I don’t see Casemiro as a great player! He’s a good Steady Eddie!”



“Casemiro’s a 7 or 7.5 out of 10 player every week! He’s good, not great!”



Graeme Souness defends and stands by the negative comment he made about Casemiro when he first joined “I don’t see Casemiro as a great player! He’s a good Steady Eddie!”“Casemiro’s a 7 or 7.5 out of 10 player every week! He’s good, not great!”Graeme Souness defends and stands by the negative comment he made about Casemiro when he first joined #MUFC 🚫 “I don’t see Casemiro as a great player! He’s a good Steady Eddie!”✅ “Casemiro’s a 7 or 7.5 out of 10 player every week! He’s good, not great!”Graeme Souness defends and stands by the negative comment he made about Casemiro when he first joined #MUFC! https://t.co/vPKlYPPtsg

Casemiro has impressed Manchester United players as Victor Lindelof praises the midfielder

Casemiro has impressed his United teammates

Casemiro has not only caught the eye on the pitch for Manchester United but also in training.

The Brazilian midfielder's teammate Victor Lindelof has talked up the former Madrid midfielder's characteristics alongside his talent.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He is a fantastic player and a great person as well. Obviously he has lots of qualities – his mentality, the way he wants to play football, the way he's always fighting and how he’s always helping his teammates."

Lindelof added:

"He knows how to read the game well. His mentality and the way he wants to not only win games, but how he trains every day, are important. Every day he comes in he does everything 100 per cent."

In the Red Devils' latest win over West Ham, Casemiro made one key pass, accomplished a passing accuracy of 81.3% and won four aerial duals.

The Brazilian made two tackles, one interception and four clearances.

Poll : 0 votes