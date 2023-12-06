"He's so good so that makes it quite easy for me" - Ben White in awe of Arsenal superstar after 4-3 Luton Town win 

Arsenal defender Ben White lavished praise on teammate Bukayo Saka following the Gunners' 4-3 win against Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5).

After William Saliba returned from his loan spell at Marseille in the summer of 2022, White was pushed to right-back after playing in a central role in the 2021/22 season.

Since then, White has developed a strong relationship with the Gunners' right-sided winger, Saka. Together, the pair have played 99 times for club and country, managing one joint goal contribution.

Their chemistry was on display once again in Arsenal's latest Premier League win. The pair combined down the right before White chipped in a looping cross for Gabriel Jesus to head home in the 45th minute and give Arsenal a 2-1 lead.

Addressing Saka, the 26-year-old defender said (via The Boot Room):

"We’re always playing with each other in training, and you know Bukayo is so good so that makes it quite easy for me."

However, the Gunners were unable to witness this combination to a great extent in the three league fixtures before the Luton Town win. White was struggling with an injury that saw Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu fill in down the right flank.

It now looks as though the former Brighton man is back to full fitness and ready to start on a regular basis. He is likely to be preferred in the right-back slot when the north Londoners travel to Villa Park on Saturday (December 9).

Tomiyasu's inclusion in the squad against the Villans remains uncertain after he picked up a calf problem in the 2-1 win against Wolves on December 2.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to securing late results

Mikel Arteta (via Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about securing late results in the Premier League following their 4-3 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road. With the game level at 3-3, Declan Rice's 97th-minute header from a set-piece situation earned the Gunners all three points.

A couple of games earlier, Arteta and his side managed to secure all three points at Brentford late on. Kai Havertz scored a header in the 89th minute to help his side win 1-0 on the night.

Addressing his club's habit of scoring goals at the death, Arteta said (via the club's official website):

"We don’t want a draw, we want to win! That drive, that energy, that risk and emotion that we put in the pitch, you can sense it."

Following this dramatic victory, the north Londoners have extended their lead to five points at the top after 15 matches. However, second-placed Liverpool have played a game less and could reduce the gap to two points once they complete their trip to Sheffield United (December 6).