"He's a good man to have" - Manchester United legend backs 23-year-old Red Devils star to have a good season

Jaap Stam has backed Manchester United youngster Tyrell Malacia to have a good season for the Red Devils next campaign. Malacia, 23, arrived at Old Trafford from Eredivisie side Feyenoord Rotterdam last summer.

While Malacia has Luke Shaw ahead of him as the first-choice left-back, Shaw was used as a central defender at times last season, opening a window of opportunity for Malacia to get more chances.

Stam, a bonafide United legend with 127 appearances, has backed Malacia to play a more crucial role for Erik ten Hag's team in the upcoming term. He said about the 23-year-old (via United's website):

"Well, you know, it's not easy for him because he's got Shaw in front of him."

He added:

"Tyrell did very well in Holland at Feyenoord, where he was before he joined United. He played a couple of very strong games at the beginning of the season but then he had a couple of very tough games. One of the games was, of course, against (Manchester) City away, you know, in that loss that they had."

Stam went on to identify the areas which Malacia needs to improve:

"He needs to be aware of the situation a little bit more because he likes to, if you're talking about being aggressive, step in. He likes to gamble, at times, as well, and sometimes you need to be aggressive."

Stam, though, lauded Malacia for his pace and the quality he possesses on the ball. The legendary Dutchman pointed out that it's good for Manchester United to have a player of Malacia's qualities:

"I think he's a good man to have as a left-back behind Shaw. You know, when Shaw isn't able to play or when Ten Hag is using him in a different position, he can step in and can do that job without being a doubt for the manager to think about if he's producing or not."

Manchester United set to unveil Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are set to make a massive addition to their team as Rasmus Hojlund is on the verge of completing a £72 million transfer from Serie A club Atalanta.

The Danish striker arrives as one of the hottest young prospects in world football and has penned a five year deal with the Red Devils. He has the option of extending his stay for another year.

Hojlund is set to be unveiled as a Manchester United player on Saturday, August 5, ahead of Manchester United's pre-season friendly against RC Lens at Old Trafford, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.