"He's a very good man" - Robert Lewandowski praises manager linked with Barcelona move this summer

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski recently praised his former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who has been linked with a move to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are currently searching for their next manager, following Xavi Hernandez's decision to leave in the summer, and Flick is reportedly an option.

Robert Lewandowski, who left Bayern for the Catalan giants, is said to share a good relationship with Flick from their time together with the German club. The striker spoke highly of Flick, stating (via BarcaTimes):

“Hansi Flick? He’s a very good man.”

Amidst Camp Nou links, the German manager has teamed up with super agent Pini Zahavi (via BarcaBlaugranes). Zahavi happens to be Lewandowski's agent and is recognized for his role in the Polish sharpshooter's move to Barcelona.

The Blaugrana have reportedly shown interest in having Flick as their manager, and they are believed to have reached out to him (via BarcaBlaugranes). However, they have yet to make an official offer for his services, as they are still reviewing other options.

Other managers have also been linked to the job, including Bayern Munich's current manager Thomas Tuchel. Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi and Porto manager Sergio Conceicao have also reportedly piqued their interest.

Robert Lewandowski calls for improvement at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has called for a significant change in Barcelona's results on the pitch. Speaking to the media at an event, the legendary striker stressed on the club's need to improve on their recent performances (via Barca News Network):

“We are at the ideal moment to change, to play better. First in Vigo and then the Champions League arrives. We are working for it. It’s difficult to explain what’s happening because we conceded three goals against Granada, for example. We’ve had a long week to work and, as I said, we are in the perfect moment to change.”

Regarding Barca's chances of winning La Liga or the Champions League, the outlook seems grim. However, Lewandowski has insisted that the team will win a trophy:

“Calmness and confidence. I am sure that we are going to win many matches and at the end of the season, we are going to win something.”

Currently, the Blaugrana (51 points) trail leaders Real Madrid by ten points in La Liga, making it difficult to defend their title. They will also need to secure enough points to qualify for next season's Champions League. Atletico Madrid (48 points) and Athletic Club (46) are closely following them, and they may struggle to overtake Girona (56) who are in second place.