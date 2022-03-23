"He's good, but he is not a one-man team" - Ally McCoist says signing 23-year-old English star will not make Manchester United title contenders

10-time Scottish top-flight winner Ally McCoist believes signing defensive midfielder Declan Rice alone will not make Manchester United title contenders.

The Red Devils have been linked (as per ESPN) with the West Ham United player for some time now. Their lack of quality options in defensive midfield is well-documented and Rice is viewed by many as an excellent addition to the squad.

However, McCoist, who won 61 caps for Scotland, feels the club need more than just the 23-year-old Hammers midfielder. When asked on talkSPORT if signing Rice would help United challenge for titles, he replied:

"No chance. He's [Rice] good but he's not a one-man team. Manchester United need four players, one in every area of the park at least. Certainly one in defense, one in midfield and one at forward I think at the very very least. Declan Rice would make them better but not title contenders."

McCoist went on to refer to Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford last summer, which prompted a similar discussion. He said:

"Everybody was asking the same question about Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest players in the world - is this going to make United title contenders and we saw the answer didn't we? He's done alright by the way, he's done alright with the goals he's chipped in."

The 59-year-old concluded:

"But if you're asking me if Declan Rice can make Manchester United title contenders, if one signing can make United title contenders, absolutely no."

Manchester United currently in tight race for top 4

Manchester United definitely need to make some signings in the summer to revitalize a squad that simply hasn't worked as a unit this season. However, their ability to attract quality players could hinge on their finish to the Premier League campaign.

Ralf Rangnick's side are currently sixth in the league with 50 points from 29 matches. They are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who also have a game in hand on the Red Devils.

Premier League @premierleague A huge Matchweek 30 for Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds! A huge Matchweek 30 for Arsenal, Spurs and Leeds! ⬆️ https://t.co/sS2iDe8KBe

United also have some extremely difficult fixtures to get past before the end of the season. They still have to take on the Gunners at the Emirates, Liverpool at Anfield and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The race for a top-four finish in the league is certainly a tight one, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham all in the mix. It looks set to go down to the wire in what could be a blockbuster end to the season.

