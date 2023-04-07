"He's a very good player" - Everton manager Sean Dyche heaps praises on Manchester United star ahead of PL clash

Everton manager Sean Dyche has jumped to under-fire striker Wout Weghorst’s defense, claiming that underestimating the Manchester United man would be a mistake.

Manchester United signed Weghorst on loan from Burnley in the winter transfer window, primarily to cover for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club in November. The Dutch striker has played regularly under Erik ten Hag since but has not had much joy in front of goal.

Having played nine Premier League matches, Weghorst is still searching for his first league goal for the Red Devils. His lackluster return has put him in the crosshairs of critics, with many claiming that he is not good enough for a club of United’s stature.

Dyche, whose team will take on Weghorst and Co. on Saturday (8 April), however, does not feel the same way. Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Thursday (6 April), Dyche heaped praise on his former player, saying:

“He's a very good player. He worked very hard, [he's] very professional and different managers look for different things.

“I certainly wouldn't underestimate him as a player. I hope he is not such a good pro if he plays on Saturday!”

Overall, Weghorst has played 19 games for Ten Hag’s side this season, scoring only twice.

Ian Wright lauds Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer for impressing as a No. 10

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag deployed Marcel Sabitzer as an attacking midfielder in the 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday night (5 April). The Austrian did well in that role, sliding into little pockets of space and linking up with teammates. Sabitzer also showed great composure as he assisted Marcus Rashford’s 27th-minute winner with a cushioned header.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was impressed by his performance and claimed that he did well in an advanced midfield role.

He said on Premier League Productions:

“You have to say, Sabitzer came up with the goods today [5 April 2023].

“With the assist and in certain other areas, he was getting into pockets, making some nice little moves and always making himself available. He got taken off in the end but I thought he did more than enough tonight in that No.10 position.”

Against Burnley, Sabitzer played a key pass, created a big chance, won eight of 10 aerial duels, and drew two fouls.

Signed on loan from Bayern Munich on deadline day, Sabitzer has thus far played 11 matches for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring once and claiming an assist.

