"He's a very good player" - Odion Ighalo names Manchester United star and former Arsenal midfielder as best teammate and opponent

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has named Bruno Fernandes as the best player he has played with. He also named former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil as the most difficult opponent he has come up against.

Ighalo spent a season at United on loan from SH Shenhua in 2020, scoring five goals in 23 appearances across competitions. During that time, he played alongside Fernandes, who was quickly asserting himself as one of the Old Trafford outfit's greatest players. Ighalo holds the Portuguese in high regard.

He provided an assist in the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. That made Fernandes the first player to record assists in six consecutive games for an English side in the competition.

Speaking to Inside The Hive, Ighalo said when asked about the best player he has played with:

"I'll say I played with a lot of good players; I will just say Bruno (Fernandes)."

The former Watford striker was speaking ahead of the Hornets' game against Manchester United. He was also asked about the best opponent he has faced, to which he replied:

"I have come up against many players. I'll say when we played against Arsenal, I came up against Mesut Ozil. He's a very good player, very skillful and can be a good passer."

Manchester United face Watford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will look to avenge their demoralising 4-1 defeat to the Hornets that cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job.

Can Bruno Fernandes fire Manchester United to a top-four finish?

Bruno Fernandes will need to be at his best for Manchester United to finish fourth.

Arsenal's impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night has made the challenge of finishing fourth for United a difficult one. The 13-time Premier League winners are currently in fourth place, one point clear of Arsenal, but the Gunners have two games in hand.

However, United may be turning a corner after their shock FA Cup exit in January against Championship outfit Middlesbrough. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is starting to get results, with the 1-1 draw midweek against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 being vital.

However, it is the race for the top four that has United fans worried. That's because it could have lasting consequences on the club's future, with an incoming permanent manager a near certainty.

Fernandes will likely be key if Manchester United are to pip Arsenal and others to a top-four finish. He has bagged nine goals and six assists in the league this season, to go with seven assists in the Champions League. United will face the Gunners on April 23 in a game that could well decide which of the two teams finish fourth.

One would be remiss to count out the likes of West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. However, as of now, it seems the race for the top four could be down to United and Arsenal.

