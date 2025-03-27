"He’s not that good" - Pundit sends Real Madrid warning as Trent Alexander-Arnold edges closer to joining from Liverpool

Former England right-back Paul Parker has warned Real Madrid that Trent Alexander-Arnold cannot operate in the midfield as he edges closer to a move from Liverpool. He believes that the Englishman should not operate anywhere apart from the right-back position.

Speaking to My Betting Sites, Parker claimed that Trent is not as good as people think he is when he is made to play in the midfield. He believes that the Liverpool star should not be played out of position and said:

“The issue is, he’s not that good when he plays in midfield. There are better players who can’t even make the national team in that position, and yet he’s been played there by managers who feel he has to play for England.”

He believes that the move to Real Madrid is a gamble for the Liverpool star and said:

“You can’t say no to it or people will question you, and Trent can always come back to the Premier League if it doesn’t work out. Trent will have to completely change everything he’s gotten away with at Liverpool. It’ll be a big test for him, and a gamble. He has to improve his defensive attributes, and if they’re not there, it will be a problem.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has not signed a new deal at Anfield and is a free agent this summer. Reports this week have stated that the right-back has decided to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not good enough for Real Madrid, claims Paul Parker

Paul Parker has claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is not at the same level as Dani Carvajal and stated that the Liverpool star needs to think way more than just Hollywood passes. He told My Betting Sites:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided he wants to play for Real Madrid because they’re looking for a right-back. The problem is that Trent isn’t in the same mould or on the same ability level as the one they lost in Carvajal. Not anywhere near. It’s as simple as that. Real Madrid full-backs have never been just about making Hollywood passes.”

“Even someone like Marcelo, who was technically brilliant, also worked incredibly hard. Real Madrid players have a relentless work ethic, and that’s where I think Trent could struggle. The Real Madrid players won’t stand for some of the things he’s gotten away with at Liverpool. He won’t get away with it there.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played for Liverpool since his youth days and is set for a move away from the club for the first time in his career.

