"He’s that good" - Rio Ferdinand backs 'phenomenal' player to win two or three Ballon d'Ors in the future

Rio Ferdinand has backed Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or soon. He believes that the Real Madrid star is a phenomenal player and could win the award two or three times in his career.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Ferdinand stated that Bellingham has what it takes to emulate the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes.

He added that the former Borussia Dortmund star is comfortably ahead of the legendary trio at his age and will finish his career with two or three Ballon d'Or awards.

He said:

"He is going to be pitted against people like Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, and I would say right now, comfortably, that none of those players were doing anything like what he's doing at this age and that's the yardstick. So, he can go on and win Ballon d’Ors. I'll be very surprised if this kid doesn't finish his career with at least one, maybe two or three Ballon d'Ors because I think he's that good."

Rio Ferdinand added:

"There's been players who stand out ability-wise maybe the same or a bit more than him and you could argue the case either way. But I don't think there's been, which I think is the most important part of it, that one that has come out with the mentality that this kid has to do what he's doing. To go to Real Madrid and be the best player in his first four or five games is phenomenal, unheard of."

Bellingham has started his journey with Real Madrid in fine fashion with five goals in as many games. He has assisted a goal for Los Blancos while also getting a goal and an assist for England against Scotland earlier this month.

Jude Bellingham backed to win the Ballon d'Or by Jason Cundy

Former Chelsea star Jason Cundy has also backed Jude Bellingham to win the Ballon d'Or in the future. He gave the Real Madrid star a new nickname after his stunning performance against Scotland.

He said on talkSPORT:

"Jude Ballon d’Or. That's what he should be known as. Because that boy is going to win the Ballon d’Or at some stage. He is that good. This kid has got the lot. You mentioned Zidane.... This kid is off the clock."

Bellingham is on the 30-man list this year but is unlikely to get his hands on the award. Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the front-runners for it.