"He’s having a very good season so far" - Kevin Campbell advises Mikel Arteta against dropping Arsenal star despite his 'glaring errors' this season 

Arsenal great Kevin Campbell has advised Mikel Arteta against dropping Gabriel Magalhaes despite his error-prone nature.

The Gunners have enjoyed a phenomenal start to their season having won 13 of their 14 games across all competitions.

Gabriel Magalhaes has been ever-present at the heart of the defense for the Gunners in the Premier League this campaign.

However, the Brazilian has made several costly mistakes this season against the likes of Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Leeds United.

Despite that, Arsenal great Kevin Campbell has claimed that the 24-year-old is an indispensable figure for his former club.

Campbell has insisted that Gabriel's aggression complements his centre-back partner William Saliba's composure in the perfect manner. He told Metro:

"As far as I’m concerned Arsenal need one aggressive centre-half. Someone who’s going to go and put his head in where it hurts and challenge the opposition forwards physically and mentally."

"Saliba is the cool, calm and collected one who cleans up for others, but there has to be an aggressor next to him. Having two “passive” centre backs is a forward’s dream! Gabriel is the kind of defender forwards don’t like playing against."

Campbell has admitted that he is a huge fan of the Brazilian despite acknowledging the fact that he has made several high-profile errors.

"You need one of those centre backs to be the one who goes into forwards and butt heads essentially and that’s what we’ve got in Gabriel. Let’s be honest, players make mistakes, and it doesn’t matter who you are, you can make mistakes in a football match. There’s been some glaring ones at times I’ll admit, but for all of those mistakes, Arsenal still sit top of the league."

He added:

"I’m a big fan of Gabriel, I think he’s committed to what the club are doing, and the numbers suggest he’s having a very good season so far."

Gabriel Magalhaes could be a key figure of Arsenal for the foreseeable future

Following his £27 million move from Lille in the summer of 2020, Gabriel Magalhaes has established himself as a key part of the Arsenal side.

During his time at the club, the Brazilian has always been prone to mistakes but that has not prevented him from being trusted by the manager.

The fact that he has played every minute in the Premier League this season is a testament to Mikel Arteta's trust in the defender.

The Brazilian signed a new deal on Friday to extend his stay at the Emirates until the summer of 2027.

Hence, it looks pretty likely that he will remain a key part of Arteta's plans for the foreseeable future.

