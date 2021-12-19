"He’s so good at that"- Gabriel Martinelli lauds Arsenal star for his role in thumping Leeds United victory 

Arsenal's young star Gabriel Martinelli has heaped praise on Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette for his performance against Leeds United. Lacazette has been given the armband by Mikel Arteta for the past few games after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sacked from the captain's role.

It looks like Arsenal are on a roll and the team seems to have finally found some momentum. This run of consistent wins has come at the right time for Arteta as the club have now found a spot in the top 4 of the English Premier League table. The Gunners recently hosted Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium and won the match convincingly with a scoreline of 4-1.

One of the stars who smashed a brace against Leeds United was Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian had a great outing against Marcelo Bielsa's side and was instrumental in helping the Gunners get the three points. In the post-match interview, Martinelli heaped praise on his current captain Alexandre Lacazette.

The 20 year old forward had only nice words to say about Lacazette as he lauded the Frenchman for his movements off the ball, which has helped him immensly as an attacker:

“He’s so good at that. He always attracts the centre back. I have the chance to go in behind and we’re doing it well.” said Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli has so far made 11 appearances this season and has scored 4 goals for the Gunners. The Brazilian is slowly showcasing his talent to the world and Arsenal fans still feel like there is more to come from this talented youngster.

Paul Merson feels Arsenal have themselves to blame for their issues with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Ex-Arsenal player Paul Merson recently spoke about the current conundrum that Arsenal are in due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal recently sacked Aubameyang from the captain's role and have left him out of the squad indefinitely.

Mikel Arteta stated that the reason for this strict action against the 32-year-old Gabonese player was due to his lack of discipline. Paul Merson pointed out how Arsenal have only themselves to blame for the situation that they are in right now.

Merson also blasted Arsenal for their decision to hand Aubameyang a new contract and added that he shouldn't return to the team.

“Arsenal have got what they deserved with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang because they never should have given him that contract. He’s on far too much money for his age, he hasn’t been the same player since he signed it, and he shouldn’t come back into the team now in my opinion.” Said Paul Merson.

After attaining three consecutive wins in the Premier League, Arsenal will now shift their focus to the EFL Carabao Cup quarter-final match where they will face Sunderland on 21st December.

