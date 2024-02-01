"He's got 4 or 5 years, he can go and party as much as he wants after" - Paul Merson weighs in on Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United

Paul Merson has sounded off on Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford for the latest incident around him.

The Englishman called in sick and missed training ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup fourth-round away clash against Newport County on January 28. Rashford missed the game as a result.

The attacker, however, was spotted at a Belfast nightclub hours before the incident. The Red Devils have reportedly fined Rashford two weeks' wage.

Merson has now chimed in on the matter, saying that a professional can't miss training. Merson further added that a footballer has a very short window atop the game and has to make the most of it.

The Arsenal legend added that Rashford will have all the time to party after his career, saying on Sky Sports:

"I back a lot of players because you don't know what's going on in their minds, you don't know what's going on behind the scenes. But, you can't miss training."

Further speaking on Rashford, Merson said:

"I can't back him on that..... The lad's got the biggest talent in the world. Last year, he was unplayable. This year, I am sure I can do as well as he is doing this season. Football's a short career, The way the game's changing now, 30, 31."

Merson added:

"He's got four or five years, he can go and party as much as he wants after. Don't ruin it."

Marcus Rashford, however, is back in contention for Manchester United's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers away on February 1. Erik ten Hag suggested that Rashford accepted his fault and the matter had been solved internally.

How has Marcus Rashford performed this season for Manchester United?

Marcus Rashford took charge of Manchester United's attack last season and put on multiple match-winning performances. He ended the 2022-23 season with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

This season, however, has been a completely different story. Rashford has been a shadow of himself, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 26 appearances across competitions.

Rashford has often played as a winger this term to accommodate Rasmus Hojlund as the leading striker. His performances, though, have been underwhelming considering the 26-year-old's tremendous talent.