"He's got ability where you just can't teach it" - Theo Walcott highlights trait that Arsenal teenager Max Dowman shares with Lionel Messi

Arsenal hero Theo Walcott has compared teenager Max Dowman to Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. He believes that the youngster is quicker when he has the ball at his feet, a similar trait to that of the Inter Miami superstar.

Ad

Dowman has been in the news this summer after being a regular with the Arsenal first team in pre-season. He was also added to the matchday squad in the Premier League against Leeds United, in which he came off the bench for his debut and won a penalty in the 5-0 win.

Speaking on BBC Radio Live 5, Walcott heaped praise on Dowman and claimed that the Arsenal star has the same trait as Messi. He added that the teenager makes things happen on the pitch and said (via Independent):

Ad

Trending

"What's really fascinating is that Mikel Arteta will allow him to do that because that's his strength. He carries the ball, he's quicker with the ball. He's like Messi. I remember playing against Messi - when he was off the ball he's not quick. Maybe it's because I was quicker than most. When he had the ball he would just glide past people, glide past me with ease. [Dowman's] got that, he's got the stop-start.

Ad

"He's got ability where you just can't teach it, because he plays with that freedom. We talk about the love of football, football being boring at times to watch. Watching, he's not boring to watch. He's so positive every time he has it and that's what I love about these players that are just positive. It's so refreshing."

Ad

Lionel Messi made his Barcelona first-team competitive debut at the age of 17 in October 2004. Dowman is 15 years old and has already made his Arsenal debut in the Premier League.

Arsenal hero sad about Lionel Messi not playing in the Premier League

Theo Walcott spoke about Lionel Messi's decision to join PSG over a move to the Premier League in 2021, claiming that it made him sad. The former Gunners star wanted to see the Barcelona legend in the English top flight and told talkSPORT:

Ad

"I'm quite sad we won't get to see him in the Premier League. I was lucky I was able to play against him in that famous team of his. I just feel like for our generation, him coming to the Premier League would have been the icing on the cake. I'm going to enjoy him at PSG and I'm sure he'll get to play against English teams."

Lionel Messi faced Theo Walcott five times, all of them during Arsenal vs Barcelona clashes. The Argentine won thrice, with the Englishman picking up just one win in their meetings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More