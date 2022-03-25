"He’s got more ability than most players could ever dream of" – Don Hutchison on Manchester United star who leaves him 'wanting so much more'

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has revealed he expects more from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder is widely expected to depart Old Trafford this summer, with his contract at the club set to expire.

Pogba has been criticized for his lack of contribution throughout his time at Manchester United. Many believe he has more to offer than what he has given to the Red Devils.

Hutchison seemingly agrees with those sentiments. He spoke to ESPN about wanting more from the player. He said:

"Paul knows his own body, he knows his strengths and weaknesses, I don't really buy it. I wouldn't blame your inconsistencies, the amount of time he's had at Man United, the standard and the consistencies of his to produce levels."

Pogba has suffered various injuries during his time in the Premier League, but his talents have been on show when he has been able to conjure up a run of games.

He has scored one goal and provided nine assists in 23 appearances for Ralf Rangnick's side across all competitions this season.

Hutchison continued in this regard:

"He's got more ability than most players could ever dream of, but you look at his Man United career and in my humble opinion it leaves me wanting so much more."

Hutchison isn't the first former Premier League player to find fault with Pogba's contributions at Old Trafford. Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has constantly taken aim at the midfielder for his lack of commitment.

Paul Pogba on his contribution at Manchester United

Paul Pogba recently sat down for a chat with French outlet Le Figaro. In the interview, he hinted that he didn't know whether he had a role at Manchester United due to constant managerial changes and the absence of a permanent plan.

According to the midfielder, it is much easier to be a part of the French national team than to be part of the constant uncertainty at Old Trafford.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"At Man United it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners."

He then questioned whether he had a role at Manchester United, concluding:

"I get along very well with (France manager, Didier Deschamps), he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don’t have an answer."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. 🇫🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/eE0KjnlVMm

Many clubs are currently interested in Pogba, with Sky Sports reporting that the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus, and PSG are all in contact with the player's intermediaries.

