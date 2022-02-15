“He’s got it all” – Gabby Agbonlahor believes Arsenal have the next Thierry Henry in their squad

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Arsenal could turn Gabriel Martinelli into their next Thierry Henry.

Martinelli is reportedly being utilized in a more central role by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta during their training sessions. The Gunners are looking to mold him into a more central player as he has shown good composure in front of goal.

Arsenal will also be without Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next season since the duo are expected to leave as free agents in the summer.

The north London club got rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter too, so the need to find someone who can play centrally is imperative.

While signing a forward in the next transfer window will be high on the Gunners’ list, Agbonlahor feels they have a ready-made alternative in Martinelli. Speaking recently to Football Insider, he said:

“He looks like that sort of number nine who will drift out wide from the centre and make runs behind defenders and be a menace. He can finish too. I think he’s got everything to be a number nine. Then you can fit Nicolas Pepe on one wing and Bukayo Saka on the other. It definitely works, for me.

“Lacazette doesn’t offer enough agility and speed to play as Arsenal’s number nine at the moment," he added. "Martinelli can be like Henry and Henry did it all. I don’t see why Martinelli can start in the centre and drift out wide. He’s got it all as a centre-forward.”

Arsenal will hope Martinelli can be a long-term solution to their striker woes

The Gunners have always had good forwards at the club, but the departure of Aubameyang has left them in a precarious position.

Aubameyang’s form dipped at the start of the season and he was then dropped for disciplinary issues before being offloaded to Barcelona.

Martinelli has shown attacking verve from the left flank and has combined well at times with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners should try to play him in a more central role in the coming weeks as they look to finish inside the top four for the first time in more than five years.

