“He’s got it all” – Michail Antonio chooses between Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min

West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has picked between Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

The two forwards shared the Premier League Golden Boot this season with 23 strikes each.

This is the third time Salah has clinched the Premier League Golden Boot, which is a fantastic record for any forward.

Son, on the other hand, has been the top scorer in the Premier League for the first time in seven seasons during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio was given the task of picking between the two attackers and he has chosen Son ahead of Salah.

Antonio hailed Salah for what he has done during his five seasons at Liverpool. However, the Jamaica international has opined that Tottenham forward Son will just edge over Salah for him this season.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb Gabby Agbonlahor: "Son's better than Mane and Salah. He's so underrated."



- talkSPORT Gabby Agbonlahor: "Son's better than Mane and Salah. He's so underrated."- talkSPORT https://t.co/GHitSsv2go

The 32-year-old told The Footballer’s Football Podcast, as quoted by Rousing The Kop:

“That’s one thing I’ve always said, I’ve said it for the last few years, everyone was saying how quality Mo Salah is but the thing is.. Salah is a joke, I’m not taking it away from him. But for an attacking player, I give it to Son. He’s got it all.”

He added:

“Salah is obviously an absolute joke. For him to be on 100, he has not really been in the Premier League for long. What he has done is a massive achievement and he is absolutely quality."

"You can’t take it away from him. But if I had to pick one person it would be Son and then I would pick Mo Salah behind as an attacking player.”

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min is finally gettting the plaudits he deserves while Liverpool's Salah continues to dominate the Premier League

Son Heung-min has been an excellent servant for Tottenham Hotspur over the years but has been somewhat overshadowed by other players.

Winning the Premier League Golden Boot has acted as a major boost to his reputation as he is finally getting the plaudits he always deserves.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK 🤝 Salah and Son share the Golden Boot award for the 2021-22 Premier League season Salah and Son share the Golden Boot award for the 2021-22 Premier League season ⚽🤝 https://t.co/JsOUVa9ucy

Salah, meanwhile, has set the benchmark for attackers in the Premier League since his move to Liverpool from Roma in 2017.

In three of his five seasons with the Reds, he has been the division's top scorer while missing out by just one goal on another occasion.

Liverpool's beloved Egyptian king is widely regarded among the best players in the world quite rightfully and looks absolutely relentless.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy