"He's got it all" - Pundit tips Manchester United superstar to seal surprise move to Arsenal

Football pundit Alan Brazil has tipped Arsenal to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The Gunners and the Red Devils have a storied rivalry in the Premier League and a transfer would be controversial.

This would not be the first time the sides have done business before. In fact, the Red Devils last won the league after buying Robin van Persie from the north London outfit.

Brazil believes it is time for the Gunners to return the favor and bring in a United player to help them to league glory. He insisted that Rashford would solve a lot of problems for Mikel Arteta's side, saying on talkSPORT:

“I would go with that all day long, I would go with that all day long. Arsenal are crying out for a centre-forward, maybe not on the left-hand side forward, someone who will get in the box and score goals. He has got it all.

The pundit insisted that the Spanish manager would get the best out of the Englishman, adding:

“I am not going to mention Henry because of the similarities and Henry was so polished. Marcus, with his pace, some of the goals he scored and he needs an arm around him – if he played for Arsenal, with the midfield they have got, he would get loads of chances. Arteta is no mug and he wouldn’t put up with any nonsense.”

While Rashford has been linked with a move to north London, he signed a £325,000 a week contract at the end of the 2022-23 season that made him one of the highest earners at Manchester United.

Can Manchester United forward mirror Robin van Persie's move from Arsenal?

Arsenal have come leaps and bounds in the last two seasons under Mikel Arteta, going from a side struggling to make the top four to legitimate title contenders. The Gunners, however, have lacked a consistent centre forward and Marcus Rashford could be a Premier League-tested solution.

The England international endured a poor season in front of goal in the 2023-24 season, scoring just eight goals in 43 appearances across competitions. However, the Carrington graduate is a bonafide goal scorer and would be joining an Arsenal team in much better shape than Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford could see himself mirror the steps of Dutch forward Robin van Persie who left the Gunners in the 2012-13 season and held the Red Devils to Premier League glory. The Dutch forward scored 26 goals in 38 league appearances that season.