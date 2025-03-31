“He’s got all the attributes to become a top footballer” - Mikel Arteta on ‘exceptional’ player he let go at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Fulham star Emile Smith Rowe ahead of their clash this week. He believes that the youngster has tremendous qualities and attributes of a top footballer.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match in the Premier League, Arteta stated that Smith Rowe was not getting consistent minutes at Arsenal, and thus, they had to sell him. He believes that the Englishman had injury issues as well and said via Metro:

"It’s exceptional [his quality]. He’s got all the attributes to become a top, top footballer. He was unable to get that consistency with us, especially with the injuries. But he has tremendous quality."

Fulham manager Marco Silva has also praised the former Gunner and said:

"He’s had good games, others not too good. He needs to find his level to perform consistently well – Premier League demands a lot from you. We have been working with him, to be in his best physical shape. He has to take some steps soon. I really like him, trust him, he’s had an impact and he will be in the future too. People like to look at the negative sides. As a manager, I like to look at the positives. We all expected him to have an impact in every game in a Fulham shirt. He’s had an impact in maybe half of the games he’s played."

Smith Rowe has played 32 matches under Silva at Fulham and has scored 5 times. He played 102 matches under Arteta, scored 15 goals, and assisted 12 times.

Emile Smith Rowe left Arsenal to find happiness

Emile Smith Rowe spoke to the media after his Arsenal exit and admitted that he wanted to play regularly and be happy. He added that it was time for him to think about himself than the club.

Smith Rowe said via ESPN:

"I can't remember an actual, exact moment. But for the last two seasons I haven't played as much as I wanted to and it was always in the back of my mind that I wanted to be happy again. I wanted to be playing. Sometimes you have to think of the best for yourself. I always want to put my club first but at the same time I have to make myself happy. It was probably the toughest decision I've had to make [to leave]. But I spoke to my family and we decided it was the best thing for me."

Fulham paid a club-record £34 million to sign Emile Smith-Rowe from Arsenal.

