"He’s got to be a better defender" - Pundit slams Manchester United star for error in loss to Crystal Palace

Football pundit Tony Cascarino has expressed serious concerns over Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof's recent performance. The club suffered their fourth Premier League defeat this season, falling 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace.

Lindelof's inability to effectively mark Joachim Andersen during a crucial corner situation led to the game's decisive goal and has put his defensive skills under scrutiny. This prompted Cascarino to question his defensive capabilities during his appearance on the Weekend Sports Breakfast.

Victor Lindelof has started five games for Manchester United in the current campaign. However, Cascarino has stated that his contributions have been subpar (via GOAL):

“We talked about the goal. I said the goal by Andersen was a great goal. Lindelof has been, I’d say, probably third choice [for Manchester United]. Obviously, Martinez, before he got injured, and Varane were the choice, but he’s going to be called on a lot this season."

Cascarino further elaborated:

“He’s got to be a better defender, he has got away with being … people go after [Harry] Maguire, Lindelof has got off scot-free. There’s been a number of games I’ve watched Lindelof where I’ve felt, ‘Do you know what? You haven’t covered yourself in glory there’, and yesterday was one of them, definitely for the goal.”

Erik ten Hag acknowledges fan discontent following Manchester United's fourth Premier League defeat

In the wake of mounting frustration from supporters, United's manager Erik ten Hag has openly admitted to understanding the fans' growing disillusionment. The club was handed its fourth Premier League defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace, sinking them further to a concerning 10th place.

The loss, a second consecutive one at home, marks the club's most dismal season start in 34 years. Ten Hag, charged with steering the Red Devils back to their glorious past, has not had an easy journey so far.

He has grappled with not only on-field issues but also off-field disturbances. His leadership and tactics were called into question once more when audible boos reverberated around Old Trafford as the final whistle sounded. Addressing the fans' exasperation, Ten Hag conceded (via 90min):

"I understand. We play at home and we play - we have to win, with all respect. I know every game in the Premier League is difficult. You have to play your best and I understand fans expect the best. It's a bad start and we have to catch up. We have to do better. This isn't good enough."

With a Champions League fixture against Galatasaray looming in the midweek, followed by another match against Brentford, the pressure is escalating. A victory in these upcoming matches is not merely desirable: it's increasingly looking like a prerequisite to maintain the faith of the Manchester United fanbase.