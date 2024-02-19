"He’s got a bit of the Paul Scholes about him" - Pundit boldly compares Liverpool midfielder to Manchester United legend

Football pundit Robbie Earle has compared Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The Argentine World Cup winner started his side's latest 4-1 Premier League win against Brentford on Saturday (February 17). While enjoying a slightly more advanced role with Wataru Endo behind him in midfield, Mac Allister managed to grab the Reds' second goal of the match (55').

Claiming that he saw bits of the ex-England international and serial Premier League winner in the Liverpool midfielder, Earle told The 2 Robbies podcast (via The Boot Room):

"If Endo does hold and Mac Allister is allowed play more as an eight and get forward, we’ve seen at Brighton that he can add another dimension.

"Lovely, clever feet. As I was watching it, I wrote a note down and I wouldn’t say he’s the same, but he’s got a bit of the Paul Scholes about him around the box. Those neat and tidy give and goes, turning balls around the corner and hard to pick-up, which as I say, would absolutely give Liverpool another dimension."

Scholes, who often played as a number eight, made 716 appearances across competitions for Manchester United, bagging 155 goals and 82 assists in his career.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister only moved to Anfield from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a reported £35 million. Since then, he has played 27 matches across competitions for the Merseysiders, bagging two goals and assists each.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool star's injury after 4-1 win against Brentford

Diogo Jota

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that Diogo Jota sustained a bad injury during the Reds' 4-1 win against Brentford. The Portugal international was withdrawn before the break after picking up a knee injury that saw him leave on a stretcher.

Jota also provided an assist for the Merseyside outfit's opening goal, which came from Darwin Nunez in the 35th minute. Addressing the 27-year-old's injury, Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

“Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there."

Jota has been extremely influential for Liverpool this season, having scored 14 goals and assisted four in 28 matches across competitions. He has already missed eight matches this year due to a muscle problem.