"He's got every finish in his locker" - Pundit tells Arsenal to sign PL flop to solve goal-scoring issues

Former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes Arsenal should sign Darwin Nunez this summer to solve their goal-scoring woes. He claims that the Uruguayan will do well under Mikel Arteta and potentially score 25 goals in a season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Daunders noted that Nunez had Premier League experience and a variety of shots in his arsenal. He believes that the Liverpool star could surprise everyone if he makes the switch to the Emirates. He said (via Mirror):

"Is there any fan out there that would be disappointed if their club was linked with Nunez? He's not got enough goals for Liverpool, but I think we all look at him with the same eyes. I wouldn't be surprised if he went to Arsenal and scored 25 goals. The people they've got lined up, they're all gambles. At least he's played in the Premier League for three or four years, and you know what you're going to get.

"He works his socks off, even if he doesn't score, so he's not a passenger. That's why the Liverpool fans like him. He's not hopeless and what surprises you about him is that he's got every finish in his locker. He can go around the keeper, he can shoot from range and he can score headers, but he does seem to find a way of missing sometimes."

Darwin Nunez is reportedly interested in leaving Liverpool this summer and has been linked with the Saudi Pro League. The Uruguayan is also said to be a target for Atletico Madrid, who have been tracking him since his Benfica days.

Arsenal told to avoid Darwin Nunez error by Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, while speaking about the Gunners' plans to buy a striker this summer, urged them to avoid the mistake Liverpool made with Darwin Nunez. He believes that the Gunners need to get their striker signing right this summer. He said on Premier League productions (via Liverpool.com):

“You look at [Rasmus] Hojlund, he had nine goals for Atalanta. The money they paid for him is again, you’re taking a chance on potential. Look at Darwin Nunez, exactly, £85 (million). I’m not sure if Arsenal can afford to go in and get it wrong like that. You look at it and you say, ‘Yes, we desperately need a striker.’ We need a kind of striker who will come in and score because we can’t do a Hojlund or a Darwin Nunez.”

The Gunners have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres as they look to bolster their attack. Alexander Isak is also reported to be another target for Mikel Arteta.

