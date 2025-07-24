“He’s got everything” - Former Arsenal star Jeremie Aliadiere says he would love to see 38-year-old as Arsenal coach

Former Arsenal star Jérémie Aliadière wants to see Cesc Fabregas as a manager at the Emirates in the future. He believes the 38-year-old has all the qualities to be a top coach, and says it is not a surprise to see him doing well at Como.
Speaking to UK Riches (via Express), Aliadière said that he likes to see former players return to clubs as managers. He added that Patrick Vieira would have been a great addition to the Gunners after his successful spell at Nice.
He said:
“Cesc Fabregas going into management didn’t surprise me at all, he’s got everything. Even in the way he played he showed that understanding of the game, he had that vision and could see things that other players couldn't see. He was so quick to read the game and just so calm. It’s no surprise that he has done well at Como and has interest from top clubs around Europe over the summer."
Even though Aliadiere believes Fabregas would be a perfect fit at the Emirates, he knows that it could go either way. The Spaniard added:
"It would be great to see him as Arsenal manager one day, Patrick Viera was linked with the club but it didn’t happen, he would’ve been great as well. You love to see former players going back to manage the club, but sometimes things go in a different direction, you just have to wait for the right time and the right opportunity.”
Fabregas took over as manager at Como in July 2024 and has a decent record with the Italian side. He was linked with Inter and AS Roma this summer, but opted to stay with his current club.
Mikel Arteta sent Arsenal sack warning by Paul Merson
Paul Merson was on Sky Sports earlier this year and claimed that Mikel Arteta could be sacked by the end of 2025. He believes that the manager needs to be in the top two of the Premier League table by Christmas, or else Arsenal will look to bring in a new manager.
He said:
"Arteta has got until Christmas. They will have to be in the top two at Christmas to keep on going. People want to come to Arsenal so it's not like they're scratching to get players - and they've got the money. He's got to be in the top two by Christmas or they'll go for someone else. It's all about timing. You've got to make opportunities. When it is your time, you've got to make it count."
Mikel Arteta has not won a major trophy at Arsenal in the last five seasons at the club. The FA Cup win in 2019/20, just months after he replaced Unai Emery, remains his only major trophy at the club.