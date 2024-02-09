"He's got everything" - Micah Richards lavishes praise on 'quality' Liverpool star

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards recently showered praise on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott for his incredible run of form this season. The former England international rates the 20-year-old highly and thinks he has an all-round game.

Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham's youth side back in the summer of 2019 in a deal worth €1.7 million (as per Transfermarkt). The attacking midfielder progressed through the youth setup at Anfield and established himself in the senior team during the 2021-22 season.

Although an injury issue kept him away from the spotlight for a while, the youngster hasn't looked back since returning to the pitch. He has also been one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

After watching his progress over the last couple of years, Micah Richards showered praise on the talented Liverpool midfielder, saying on the Rest Is Football podcast:

"He’s a quality player. When he was at Fulham, there were whispers around ‘who’s this whiz kid, he’s left-footed, can play number 10, can play on the wings, can score goals’.

“Then, when he came to Liverpool, he’s got everything but because he’s sort of in a team which have been challenging for the Premier League and the Champions League, it’s always going to be difficult."

Harvey Elliott is just three short of the 100-game milestone for Liverpool. Micah Richards believes this is massive for a 20-year-old player. He added:

“But now, he’s approaching 100 games? 100 games for Liverpool, that is massive. I really love him as a talent. I just hope he’s got all the tools to go to the next stage because sometimes it’s very difficult when a team’s constantly competing at the highest level. But I rate him so highly. He’s got everything.”

If all goes well, Harvey Elliott is likely to make his 100th appearance for the Reds when they face Luton Town in the Premier League on February 21.

Harvey Elliott's stats for Liverpool so far this season

The 20-year-old has made 31 appearances for the Reds across all competitions since the campaign kicked off, with 19 coming in the Premier League, six in the Europa League, five in the EFL Cup and one in the FA Cup.

So far he's amassed 1,516 minutes of playing time, recording one goal and two assists. Overall, he now has seven goals and six assists in 97 games across all fronts since breaking into the first team.

Up next, Jurgen Klopp's men will lock horns with Burnley in a Premier League game at Anfield on Saturday (February 10) and Harvey Elliott is expected to be involved.