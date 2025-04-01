“He’s got to go” - Darren Bent names first Arsenal player Andrea Berta will sell after taking charge as sporting director

Darren Bent has urged new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta to sell Gabriel Jesus as his first order of business at the Emirates. The pundit believes the Gunners need to offload the Brazilian and sign another striker.

Ad

Edu Gaspar vacated his role as Arsenal's sporting director last November, and it was reported that the Brazilian agreed in principle to join Nottingham Forest.

While the Gunners were left without their chief for the January transfer window, changes were taking place elsewhere in Europe. Andrea Berta, who served as Atletico Madrid's sporting director for 12 years, decided to leave the Spanish capital at the start of the year.

The north Londoners have now appointed Berta, who played a major role in shaping Atleti's squads, as Edu Gaspar's successor. And Bent believes Jesus will be the first to be axed from Arsenal's squad under Berta.

Ad

Trending

He said (via TBR Football):

"Gabriel Jesus. He’s got to go. Havertz stays. I think he will be the first to go, Gabriel Jesus. Because when I think of the left side, Trossard and Martinelli. Keep Trossard off the bench, but not as a starter; he plays too many minutes. You’ve got Trossard and Martinelli on the left."

Ad

"Centre-forward, you’ve got Havertz at the minute and Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Jesus can go. On the right, you’ve got Saka and Nwaneri. It’s that centre-forward role, I think…”

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries during his tenure and is currently sidelined due to an ACL tear.

"It's going to be a big transfer window" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes emphatic transfer claim

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a massive update on the club's transfer plans this summer under their new sporting director. The Spaniard revealed that the Gunners are actively seeking to reinforce their squad.

Ad

The north Londoners have been fairly inactive this season in the transfer market. Their only permanent signings last summer were Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, and David Raya, and they failed to sign anyone in the January window.

This summer, however, the club plan to strengthen as they pursue an end to their Premier League title drought. Speaking to the media, Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“It’s going to be a BIG transfer window for us, we are very excited about it. We need to increase the depth of the squad but, as well, you want to increase certain qualities and skills that we need to now go to the next step”.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback