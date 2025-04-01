"He's got to go" - Darren Bent urges Arsenal to part ways with surprise star next summer

Darren Bent has urged Arsenal to sell Gabriel Jesus. The former Ipswich striker also highlighted that the center-forward position is one that needs to be looked at by the club hierarchy in the summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent claimed that Jesus might be the first attacker that Arsenal could offload in the summer. He said (via Mirror):

"Gabriel Jesus. He’s got to go. I think he will be the first to go, Gabriel Jesus. Because when I think of the left side, it’s [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli. You keep Trossard for an option off the bench but not as a starter; he plays too many minutes. You’ve got Trossard and Martinelli on the left."

He added:

"Centre-forward, you’ve got Havertz at the minute and Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Jesus can go. On the right, you’ve got [Bukayo] Saka and [Ethan] Nwaneri. It’s that centre-forward role, I think, that needs to be looked at."

Jesus has been one of the Gunners' options together with Kai Havertz in the striking department this season. However, he has managed to only feature for 90 minutes thrice in 17 Premier League appearances so far.

The Brazilian has struggled with injuries that have affected his consistency since joining the Gunners. Thus, the monetary return from his potential sale could be used to facilitate the signing of a striker in the coming months.

Jesus has managed to register only 27 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring seven and providing two assists. He's currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that is anticipated to keep him on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

"Ready to go" - Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka's fitness update

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that Bukayo Saka is ready to be reintegrated into the squad. The Englishman has been on the sidelines since December 2024.

In a press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Fulham on Tuesday (April 1), Arteta provided an update on Saka. He said (via now.arsenal on X):

"Bukayo is ready to go. He really wants it and he’s ready!”

Saka has been an influential player in the Gunners’ attack in recent years. In 24 games, he has scored nine goals and bagged 14 assists this season. His potential return is anticipated to boost Arsenal's attacking prowess.

