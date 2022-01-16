“He’s got to be happy with his performance"- Roy Keane praises 'brilliant' Manchester United star for his performance against Aston Villa

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has commended the performance put in by playmaker Bruno Fernandes in their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder scored a brace but it was still not enough for the Red Devils to grab all three points on the night. Fernandes opened the scoring early in the first half when his free-kick was spilled into the net by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. His second goal was an accurate finish from the edge of the box in the second half.

Fernandes's showing impressed player-turned-pundit Roy Keane, who said the following on Sky Sports (via United in Focus):

“It was brilliant, brilliant quality. His first touch sets him up, poor play from Villa, credit to United. A lovely finish, he made it look very easy. He’s got to be happy with his performance, two good goals. He does a lot more good than negative stuff. He’s on the bus back thinking I’ve scored two goals, that’s pretty good.”

Bruno Fernandes's heroics were not enough for Manchester United as Aston Villa scored two late goals to salvage a draw. Goals from Jacob Ramsey and Philippe Coutinho denied Manchester United their first league win of 2022.

Despite the result Bruno Fernandes will take a lot of confidence from his brace against Villa. Prior to their game last night, the 27-year-old midfielder last scored a league goal in early December against Arsenal.

Bruno Fernandes

Away fans were fantastic as always. Very frustrating to drop points after a good performance.

Bruno Fernandes has now scored seven times for the Red Devils and is now their out-right second highest goalscorer this season. The former Sporting player has also registered three assists in the league.

The Portuguese star is only trailing his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 14 goals this campaign.

Manchester United remain seventh in the Premier League

Manchester United had a great opportunity to march towards the top four. However, their draw against Aston Villa meant they remain seventh in the Premier League standings.

Ralf Rangnick's side have amassed 32 points from 20 matches and are five points behind West Ham United, who are in fourth place. However, they do have a game in hand over the Hammers.

The Red Devils now travel to Brentford on Wednesday night before taking on West Ham United at Old Trafford on the 22nd of January. The game against David Moyes' side will be vital for Manchester United in their quest to get Champions League qualification for next season.

