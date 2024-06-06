"He's got that hungriness" - Roberto Martinez explains what sets Cristiano Ronaldo apart from others ahead of 2024 Euros

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has revealed what makes Cristiano Ronaldo different from others. He believes the legendary forward is still hungry at 39 years old.

Martinez is in charge of Portugal for Euro 2024. They won all 10 of their games in the qualifiers, keeping nine clean sheets. They are one of the consensus pre-tournament favorites for Euro 2024.

Ronaldo leads Portugal yet again and his form could play a pivotal role in the 2016 European champions' campaign. Martinez has now claimed it's the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's hunger that sets him apart from the rest of the crop. He told Rio Ferdinand on the FIVE YouTube channel:

"Now I realize what makes him so different to the others, is that he's got that hungriness. I feel that a player retires in the head and the head retires when he feels something is not going on. The body is not holding on or but it's the head that makes the decision."

Martinez said that Cristiano Ronaldo was ready to give what the national team wanted. He added that the Portugal captain was also ready to fight for his place and be important in the national team.

Martinez lauded Ronaldo's performances in the qualifiers. He scored 10 goals and provided two assists in nine appearances, behind the second-highest goalscorer behind Romelu Lukaku.

Roberto Martinez reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo effects young players

Roberto Martinez has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't behave like he is a serial winner. Despite having a glowing trophy cabinet, the veteran is diligent in the training ground.

Martinez further said about how he sets the standards:

"You don't get a better example for a young player. He comes into the dressing room and someone that has played more than 200 international games, and is still been the last player to leave the training ground."

He further spoke about the work Ronaldo puts into injury prevention, nutrition, and more. He claimed these aspects do the groundwork for what the Al-Nassr star achieves on the pitch.

Martinez also added that apart from his influence on the pitch, Ronaldo influences youngsters with his work ethic. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the legendary forward fares at Euro 2024.