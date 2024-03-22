"He's got a mature head on his shoulders" - Harry Maguire compares Manchester United teammate to Jude Bellingham

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has compared fast-rising Red Devils youngster Kobbie Mainoo to Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. The centre-back said that the 18-year-old exhibits the same type of maturity he saw in the Los Blancos midfielder while coming up.

Kobbie Mainoo has been a huge revelation at Manchester United this season. Despite being a teenager, the midfielder exudes a lot of composure on the ball, capturing the hearts of many with his incredible talent.

Thanks to his brilliant performances, the 18-year-old has earned a call-up to represent England during the current international break. After watching the player up close over the last couple of months, Harry Maguire couldn't help but liken him to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

"You've seen the amount of ability and talent he has, and he fully deserves his call-up," the Manchester United defender told the media ahead of England's upcoming friendly against Brazil (via SPORTbible).

"A role and responsibility for the senior players at Manchester United is to bring through academy players. The club is always built on giving opportunities to youngsters. We have numbers of them training with us a lot, we try to make them feel welcome, and we have done to that Kobbie."

Harry Maguire went on to explain how Mainoo is similar to Jude Bellingham, saying:

"I didn't have any concerns over Kobbie. It's incredible he's only 18, he's so mature. He's a bit like Jude when he was a young boy - he's got a mature head on his shoulders."

"I see day in, day out, his ability in training. I've congratulated him, he thoroughly deserves this. He has been excellent for us this season," added the Englishman."

Depending on how it goes, we could get to witness Mainoo and Jude Bellingham play together for the first time against Brazil this Saturday, even if it's just for a few minutes.

Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo's numbers for Manchester United this season

Kobie Mainoo made his full Premier League debut for Manchester United during the 3-0 victory over Everton in November last year, attracting a lot of plaudits with his display. So far this season, he's played 20 games for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals.

Harry Maguire, meanwhile, has played 24 games for the Red Devils across all fronts so far, contributing two goals and as many assists. The centre-back has however, witnessed a reduction in game time this term, having amassed just 1,695 minutes since the campaign kicked off.

Up next, Erik ten Hag's men will lock horns with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium upon their return to action in the Premier League on March 30. That'll be followed by clashes with Chelsea and Liverpool on April 4 and April 7 respectively.