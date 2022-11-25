"He’s got one or two bad habits" - Roy Keane and Graeme Souness make bold statements about Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Footballers-turned-pundits Graeme Souness and Roy Keane are in agreement over a shortcoming in Manchester United & Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes' game.

The duo don't like Bruno's excessive gesticulation on the pitch before playing a pass or on failing to receive one. The former Liverpool and Manchester United captains made the comments ahead of Portugal's opening FIFA World Cup match against Ghana on November 24.

“He [Fernandes] has got the abilities you need, appears to have the right attitude when it comes to apologizing to supporters when he doesn’t do well and being brave enough to get in front of the camera, it’s admirable.

“But the thing he has to do to go up another level, the thing he has to get out of his game is what he [Keane] is talking about [petulance]. That’ll be taken out of him on the training ground.

“Another thing I don’t like is him in possession, he’s pointing to where you should be moving to. Just play the ball son, get on with it! Throwing your hands up and shrugging your shoulders when someone doesn’t pass to you - you don’t get top players doing that,” Souness said (via Manchester Evening News).

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



🧢 50 caps

11 goals

10 assists

g/a every 2.3 games



Magician. 🪄 Bruno Fernandes’ international record for Portugal:🧢 50 caps11 goals10 assistsg/a every 2.3 gamesMagician. 🪄 Bruno Fernandes’ international record for Portugal:🧢 50 caps ⚽ 11 goals 🅰️ 10 assists 🔢 g/a every 2.3 games Magician. 🪄 https://t.co/zGJ58RhAMF

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane said:

“He’s got one or two bad habits, but again, big stage for him. So much talent, he is a quality player, I do like watching him.

“But he’s got into this habit of putting his arms up in the air and pointing at people and he needs to go up another level. He’s got an opportunity with Portugal but I always want more from him. But in terms of talent, he’s got loads of it.”

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes provides two assists in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

Bruno Fernandes provided two assists as Portugal opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. All five goals were scored in the second half of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot in the 65th minute but Andre Ayew equalized just eight minutes later.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes then provided back-to-back assists, first to Joao Felix and then to Rafael Leao to help his side take a two-goal lead.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% aerial duels won

94% pass accuracy

66 touches

5/6 long balls completed

4 ground duels won

3 key passes

2 big chances created

2 assists



Crucial contribution. ‍ Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Ghana:100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy66 touches5/6 long balls completed4 ground duels won3 key passes2 big chances created2 assistsCrucial contribution. Bruno Fernandes’ game by numbers vs. Ghana:100% aerial duels won94% pass accuracy 66 touches 5/6 long balls completed 4 ground duels won 3 key passes2 big chances created 2 assists Crucial contribution. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/aTCbfPYEEH

Osman Bukari's strike in the 89th minute set things up for an interesting finish but Portugal eventually walked off with all three points.

