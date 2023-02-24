"He's got no pace" – Pundit slams Liverpool star and urges club to sell him in the summer

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Liverpool star Fabinho, urging the Reds to offload him in the upcoming summer.

Fabinho, 29, has come under fire for his poor outings in the ongoing 2022-23 term. He has often been criticized for his sub-par positioning and questionable passing this season, featuring in 32 games so far.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, Fabinho has been a crucial starter for the Reds since arriving from AS Monaco for around £44 million in 2018. However, his dip in form has raised questions about his future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor highlighted Fabinho's frailties during his team's recent 5-2 home loss to Real Madrid. He elaborated:

"Fabinho has been outstanding in the past. But the perfect example was against Real Madrid. Luka Modric was sprinting past him in the midfield, and that's when you know it's game over for him. It's hard to watch. A 37-year-old midfielder shouldn't be doing that."

Urging Liverpool to cash in on the Brazilian, Agbonlahor continued:

"Liverpool's midfield was found out again, as it has been week-in, week-out this season. Sometimes when you've got two whippets like [Georginio] Wijnaldum next to you, you can get away with it. But Fabinho is being found out now. He's got no pace, he labours when trying to get back – and it's costing his team. He'll be remembered in the history of the club, but it's his time to move on – for sure."

So far, Fabinho has lifted seven trophies with the Reds.

Fabrizio Romano provides insight into 28-year-old Liverpool-linked midfielder's future

In his Caught Offside column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shed light on Napoli star Piotr Zielinski's links with Liverpool. He wrote:

"Liverpool have been linked with Piotr Zielinski for a long time, since 2013. We're seeing those links again, but my understanding at the moment is that there's nothing concrete. It's almost impossible for agents, players or directors to discuss players' futures with Napoli as they are 101% focused on the final part of the season."

Claiming Zielinski would be on the move this summer, Romano added:

"There is no interest in talks, contracts or transfer plans right now. They have Serie A to win, they also have the Champions League to focus on and nothing is decided yet. Still, my personal feeling is that Zielinski will have a good chance to leave in the summer."

Overall, the 28-year-old Poland international has scored 46 goals and contributed 41 assists in 312 games across all competitions for Napoli.

