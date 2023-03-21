“He’s got to be patient” – Paul Merson explains why ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star must not start for Gunners 

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has cleared up why striker Gabriel Jesus cannot start for Arsenal at the moment. The Brazilian has just completed his recovery from a knee injury he sustained at the FIFA World Cup. Merson believes the striker will have to be patient to return to the starting XI.

In his column for Sky Sports, he wrote:

“Gabriel Jesus doesn’t play at the moment, for me,” wrote Merson for Sky Sports. He’s been out a long time. Trossard has come in and hit the ground running. Look at Arsenal’s last three league games – three goals, three goals, four goals. It’s not like they are short of goal scorers."

He added:

“Jesus is an unbelievable player to have on the bench, he’s got to be patient. It’s like having a transfer window now and Arsenal buying Jesus – it’s huge.”

Jesus has contributed five goals and seven assists in 12 games across competitions for Arsenal since joining from Manchester City last summer.

During Jesus' recovery, the Gunners had no shortage of goals from other attackers. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have had stellar seasons. The English winger became the first player to notch double-digit figures in goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

Martinelli, meanwhile, has been deployed as both a left winger and striker and has 13 goals in the league.

Backup striker Eddie Nketiah has also stepped up in key moments to deliver for Mikel Arteta. The January window signing from Brighton & Hove Albion, Leandro Trossard, has also been impressive, bagging one goal and six assists in 12 appearances.

With the Gunners firing on all cylinders, a quick return to the lineup does not seem to be on the cards for Jesus as he comes up to match fitness.

Gabriel Jesus offers advice as Arsenal lead title race

The Brazilian has just returned from a long-term injury.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has provided some valuable insight as his side look to capture the Premier League crown. The Brazilian has won the trophy four times with Manchester City and has urged his current teammates to enjoy more as the end of the season nears.

He said:

"Now is, I think in my opinion, the best part of the season. When you have deciding games, big games as well, away and at home. Now is the time we have to play the same, don’t change, be together and then we will see. The team are doing so good. I think no one here is the main man."

The Gunners established an eight-point lead at the top of the table over Manchester City following a dominant 4-1 win against Crystal Palace on March 19. City have a game in hand though.

