“He’s got the personality, the charisma, the relatability" - Pundit believes PL manager could be a good fit at Liverpool following Klopp's departure

Simon Jordan has backed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. He believes that the Australian is perfect for the Reds, and sees a lot of similarities between the two coaches.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday, the Pundit claimed that Postecoglou has the charisma to take Liverpool forward even though it is not at the same level as Klopp. He added that their playing styles are also similar. He said:

"If I were involved with Liverpool I think he (Ange Postecoglou) would be under consideration because he provides a lot of the things that Jurgen Klopp has been successful in providing – that includes galvanising the fanbase, the style of play. He's got the personality, the charisma, the relatability, the style of player; he's a winner – okay, it's in the Scottish league, but he's won, and Klopp won with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, so I think there's a lot of similarities."

He continued:

"I think Spurs will have no truck with it and nor should they, but there's absolutely a room and a space and a consideration for Ange Postecoglou. Yes, Spurs is a working side and they've got lots of things to do and it's very early days for him in the Premier League, but everyone looks at Ange Postecoglou and thinks 'yeah, okay' because the vision arrives now and people can see it. We thought Postecoglou was a good fit for Spurs. The style of play that he's playing, the culture that he exudes and he's got charisma – it's a slightly lower level of charisma than Jurgen Klopp."

Ange Postecoglou joined Tottenham in the summer after they sacked Antonio Conte last season.

Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season

Last week, Jurgen Klopp announced that he was leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The German manager claimed that he was running out of energy and needed to take a break from management.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss added that he was never going to manage another Premier League side, but hinted that his career was far from over. He has been linked with the German national team and Bayern Munich by BILD.

Sky Sports have reported that Xabi Alonso is the front-runner for the Liverpool job. Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is also on the radar as per the English news channel.