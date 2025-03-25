“He’s got a real talent” - Gary Linker and Michael Richards in agreement about Arsenal star

Alan Shearer, along with Gary Linker and Michael Richards, heaped praise on Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwanernoted the youngster's performance for England U21s, where he scored a goal in a 4-2 win over Portugal.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Lineker brought up the topic of Nwaneri and praised his goal against Portugal U21. Richards was quick to add on it, highlighting how the 18-year-old kept everyone guessing with his technique and said (via TBR Football):

“He took it in the pocket of space, he touched it, he turned. He looked like he was going to play one – he come back inside and bent it on his left hand side.”

Shearer recalled the youngster's performances with Arsenal and added:

“We’ve seen that with Arsenal already this season, the way he likes to jink, go that way, and then come back in on his left hand side and whip that ball in and that was his goal for the under-21s, wasn’t it?"

Gary Lineker had the final word on the Arsenal youngster.

"He’s got a real talent,” he said while talking about the goal scored for the U21s.

Mikel Arteta hails Ethan Nwaneri for impact at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, in January this year, spoke about Ethan Nwaneri's performances for Arsenal this term, claiming it was all planned. He stated that the youngster, who made his full Premier League debut this season, was working hard in training. He said (via Premier League's official website):

"That position wasn’t because of a bug, that was a decision we made because I thought he was the best player to play in the position to start the game and because there was a story there, with his debut here. He made his Premier League debut and sometimes that feeling comes in and you feel it’s the right one and who knows.

"He was really good. In training he gives us all the right reasons [to play]. We could've signed a player from any country, he would be playing. We’re building him, he’s already played a lot of games a lot of minutes for the age that he’s got and he fully deserves that."

Ethan Nwaneri has scored eight goals for the Gunners this season in all competitions and has been starting regularly on the right flank following the injury to Bukayo Saka. He has one assist to his name as well, which came in the dramatic 2-0 win at Leicester City in February.

