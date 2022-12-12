“He’s got something that is very rare” – Pundit warns Liverpool about transfer target becoming ‘too expensive’ to afford

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino is immensely impressed with Liverpool target Jude Bellingham after his exceptional outing with the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the Irishman believes that Bellingham is in the bracket of being 'too expensive' and Liverpool won't be able to sign him despite him being their top priority target heading into the winter transfer market.

The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder was England's most consistent performer at the World Cup and has been one of the best players in the tournament. He scored one goal and assisted another in his debut FIFA World Cup campaign.

Bellingham will be one of the biggest prospects in the upcoming transfer market and all the top clubs across Europe have set their eyes on the priced English youngster.

Speaking on talkSPORT's Weekend Sports Breakfast show, former Ireland international Cascarino said:

“This kid has got the world at his feet. He seems so smart that I can’t imagine somewhere along the way he doesn’t win something major, like a Euros or a World Cup.''

Football pundits, including Cascarino, believe that his rumored '€150million' price tag cannot be triggered by Premier League club Liverpool, who are said to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Bellingham.

He further added:

“He’s got something that is very rare and that’s a humbleness about him, plus being smart. He’s had a terrific tournament. He’s become the talk [of it]. I’ve hated it because I’m thinking Liverpool can’t buy him now because no one is going to be able to buy him. He’s going to go into that bracket of too expensive.”

He was left heartbroken after England's shocking 2-1 defeat against defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday, December 10.

Harry Kane missed a crucial penalty, losing the opportunity to put England on level terms with France. However, the English youngster is sure to win an important trophy with the Three Lions as he believes that his resolve is stronger than ever after the World Cup loss.

Real Madrid ready to sign England star and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham after his performance in 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spanish giants Real Madrid want to sign England star Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund as soon as possible after his brilliant performance with the Three Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as per Diario AS.

The Spanish club's entry into the race to sign the 19-year-old midfielder could worry Liverpool as they desperately look to sign him in the upcoming transfer window.

Alongside Bellingham, Real Madrid are interested in signing Enzo Fernandez, who has also come on the target list of many of the European clubs as he continues his World Cup campaign with Argentina.

