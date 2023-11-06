"He's got to stop the memes" – Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool attacker to be more clinical after shocking open goal miss against Luton Town

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has urged Darwin Nunez to improve his finishing after he produced a wasteful performance in the Reds' recent 1-1 Premier League draw at Luton Town.

The Reds registered their third league stalemate of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign during their trip to Kenilworth Road on Sunday (November 5). Tahith Chong scored for the hosts in the 80th minute before Luis Diaz equalized with a looping header in the fifth minute of injury time.

Nunez, 24, featured for 90 minutes in his team's match against Rob Edwards' side. He failed to keep six of his nine attempted shots on target, including an open goal miss from inside the box in second half.

Following the end of the contest, Carragher shared his thoughts on the Uruguayan and insisted that the striker should work on being more ruthless in front of goal. He elaborated (h/t The Echo):

"That is the thing with Darwin Nunez. There is so much to admire about him and he's had a great season so far, but he has moments like that where the people who don't think he's quite at the top level or not huge fans of his, they can all point to situations like that."

Urging Nunez to be more composed, the ex-Liverpool defender added:

"So he has to change those little situations like that – there was one of the first after just thinking, not being clinical, but a different type of finish. He's got to bring that into his game and be a little bit more delicate rather than just put his foot through every time he gets the opportunity."

Carragher, who represented the Reds a whopping 737 times, also said:

"He's dangerous, he's a handful, he's never going to be the most clinical, we know that because he has been in our league for 19 months, but there is no doubt there's been a big improvement this season. He's Liverpool's number nine, but he's got to stop the memes. He's got to be more clinical in those situations."

Darwin Nunez sends message to fans after Liverpool's 1-1 league draw at Luton Town

Darwin Nunez, who started his fifth Premier League match this season, offered his gratitude to the Liverpool supporters after his team's 1-1 stalemate at Luton Town. He wrote on X:

"We can do better. Thanks for the support reds ❤️"

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica in a potential £85 million switch last summer, has opened the ongoing campaign on a positive note despite his latest wasteful outing. The 24-year-old has registered seven goals and five assists in 15 matches across all competitions so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are currently third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 24 points from 11 matches. Jurgen Klopp's outfit will next lock horns with Toulouse, who are 14th in the Ligue 1 standings, in their UEFA Europa League group contest on Thursday (November 9).