"He’s got all the talent in the world" - Michael Carrick hails Manchester United star for playing 'big part' in team's performance against Villarreal

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick believes Jadon Sancho's performance against Villarreal will give him a massive boost of confidence going forward.

Carrick was pleased to see Sancho's performance against Villarreal. The 40-year-old appreciated how the winger worked for his teammates when he did not have the ball at his feet.

Speaking after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Villarreal (via the Manchester Evening News), Carrick said:

“He’ll feel better after playing how he played. The goal is the obvious one and for Jadon himself, it will give him a massive boost. I thought his performance overall, I know how much he likes the ball at his feet, that’s where he’s happiest, but the most pleasing for me was the effort and application he put in off the ball. At times he didn’t see a lot of the ball but he was doing a job and he played a big part in the team performance."

Carrick believes Sancho has all the talents in the world to become a successful player in the future. He hopes this performance acts as a spring and propels the 21-year-old's time at Old Trafford.

Carrick said:

"You earn your rewards, he epitomised the team performance to dig in but also to enjoy the ball at other times. It’s up to him what happens next and how he kicks on, he’s got all the talent in the world and he’ll have our support that’s for sure."

Jadon Sancho has had a slow start to life at Manchester United. The winger joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund over the summer for a fee of around £73 million.

Sancho's injury-time goal against Villarreal was his first goal contribution for Manchester United in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United have secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League

Manchester United have secured a safe passage to the knockout rounds of the Champions League following their 2-0 win over Villarreal. The Red Devils took the lead at the 78th-minute mark when Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring. Jadon Sancho sealed the win with an injury-time goal.

Ronaldo has played a vital role in securing Manchester United's place in the knockout stages of the competition. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored six goals in five Champions League outings for the Red Devils.

Manchester United will now travel to take on league leaders Chelsea in the Premier League before facing Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh