"He’s very, very special" - Jamie Carragher compares Arsenal defender to Wayne Rooney after Real Madrid win

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has boldly compared Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly to Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney. He noted that the youngster had brilliant potential, while praising his handling of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr in the Gunners' Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win over Real Madrid.
Speaking on CBS Sports, Carragher pointed out that Lewis-Skelly showed confidence on the ball. He added that the Arsenal youngster was a very special player and said (via TBRFootball):
“You talk about full-backs, you think of, at Liverpool, with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], they’re a little bit different, they’re not a normal full-back, you [Micah Richards] just mentioned what a young full-back would be. More often than not, if a young player comes through at a club, the easiest position to come through is probably full-back.
"You did, I did that, you sort of bed yourself into the game because I’m not saying an easy position but you don’t have to spectacular if you like. But he’s spectacular at left-back and he looks like almost one of the best players in the Arsenal team. He’s gone into central midfield, he’s receiving the ball on the half-turn, he’s got [Kylian] Mbappe, Vini Jr either side of him. He’s taking responsibility and that’s where I go back to a bit of football arrogance.”
Carragher added:
“And it’s not about position, it reminds me a little bit of Bellingham at that age, also Wayne Rooney. So, when Wayne Rooney first came into the England squad and I was in the squad, it was almost like, ‘I’m the best player, give me the ball.’ No fear, he’d take the ball in difficult situations where we were young players, you’d come in, you were like, you’d want to get your first pass in a game, don’t give the ball away, you’d almost want to build into a game, build your confidence, he’s got that thing where he’s 26 and he’s been playing all his life. Yeah, he’s very, very special.”
Lewis-Skelly played the full 90 minutes for Arsenal as they defeated Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates. Declan Rice scored two stunning free-kicks, with Mikel Merino scoring the third goal to help the Gunners take a 3-0 lead to Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal beat Real Madrid in first leg of UEFA Champions League
Arsenal dominated their home leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, April 8, taking a comfortable 3-0 lead. The Gunners were held to a goalless first half, but exceeded expectations in the second half.
The loss was Real Madrid's joint-heaviest in the knockout stage, along with their 4-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the 2012/13 season. It was also their fifth loss in the UEFA Champions League this season, equaling their record for the most losses in a season back in 2000/01.
Arsenal now remain unbeaten in the Champions League against Real Madrid. They won 1-0 at Santiago Bernabeu in 2005/06 and then managed a goalless draw in the second leg at the Emirates.