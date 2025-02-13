"He's gotta leave", "The guy is absolutely dreadful" - Fans slam Liverpool star for his showing in 2-2 draw against Everton

Liverpool fans on social media have called out Andrew Robertson following their 2-2 Premier League draw against Everton on Wednesday (February 12). Robertson was inefficient at left-back and failed to offer any significant contribution during the game.

In the 11th minute, Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite delivered a cross from a set piece that was neatly converted into a goal by Beto. Five minutes later, Alexis Mac Allister's header found the back of the net following a cross from Mohamed Salah, as the halftime scoreline read 1-1.

In the 73rd minute, Curtis Jones' shot was blocked by one of Everton's defenders and the rebound fell towards Salah, who placed the ball in the back of the net. However, in added time (90+8’), Tim Iroegbunam's headed pass fell towards James Tarkowski who rifled the ball into the net.

The game ended 2-2 as Everton secured a draw in the Merseyside Derby. In 69 minutes on the pitch, Robertson had a passing accuracy of 89% (49/55). He could not create any chances and made two defensive interceptions, one clearance, and one tackle (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to criticize Robertson for his disappointing performance, with one tweeting:

"Robertson gotta leave.”

"Sell Jones, sell Robertson and this team will be hundreds 🙏🏼,” another added.

"Robertson looks pathetic,” a fan opined.

"Im begging, BEGGING for that Robertson replacement. Kerkez I beg.,” a fan pleaded.

"I do worry for Robertson. Got skinned countless times down his side. Our right side of Bradley / Trent, Szobo and Salah is so fluid compared to the left side. Definitely think a new left back is needed in the summer, not to mention contacts need to be sorted out n all,” another fan shared.

"Playing a match with Robertson is like playing 10 vs 11. the guy is absolutely dreadful!,” wrote another.

How did Liverpool's right-winger Mohamed Salah perform against Everton?

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

Salah was arguably the Red's brightest player in attack and on the pitch against Everton on Wednesday. The Egyptian also scored the Reds' second goal and provided one assist. In his stint on the pitch, Salah had a passing accuracy of 71% (25/35), provided two key passes, created one big chance, and registered two shots on target in as many attempts (via Sofascore).

In 35 appearances for Liverpool this season, Salah has scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists. He has also scored 22 goals in 24 Premier League games, which is the most by a player this season.

Given his outstanding performance, he remains a key player for Liverpool, as they look to win the league title this season. The Reds would face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next league game on Sunday (February 16).

