"He's a great example" - Juan Mata opens up on his experience playing alongside Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Outgoing Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has opened up on his experience of playing alongside club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spaniard is set to leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer. He will make his final club appearance on Sunday in their last Premier League match of the season to Crystal Palace.

Mata and Ronaldo shared dressing rooms this season after the Portuguese star's sensational return to Manchester last summer from Juventus.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Juan Mata says what looks like his final farewell to the Manchester United fans. 🥺 Juan Mata says what looks like his final farewell to the Manchester United fans. 🥺 https://t.co/9zgxd486v3

Mata has now revealed what working with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has taught him. In his exclusive interview with The Athletic, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Disregarding if he plays better or worse, if he scores or not, he always does the same thing before and after the game. So for him, the game is just the most important part of his day."

"That's something I can look at. He's like, 'this is the right thing to do because that way you get into the game with more confidence in yourself. I've done everything I could to play good. I'm going to play good'. He's a great example with how he prepares for games."

Manchester United have endured a miserable campaign but Ronaldo has offered some moments to cherish with his 24-goal haul, including 18 in the league.

He wasn't always consistent, but stepped up for the side in several key moments, scoring late winners and bagging a hat-trick each against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season.



This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season.This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. 🇵🇹 RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season. This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. 🐐 https://t.co/5NfhqOiTg3

Their failure to qualify for the Champions League raised questions over his future too, but it looks like Ronaldo is set to stay, having one more year left on his contract.

As for Mata, his next destination is unclear but is widely touted to move back to Spain with Real Sociedad and Real Betis interested.

Manchester United looking to secure Europa League football

The Red Devils are currently in sixth position in the league standings and heading into the Europa League as things stand, but that could still change.

West Ham United are just two points behind them and a setback at Selhurst Park would allow the London side to sneak in. It would push Ralf Rangnick's side into the Conference League instead.

After their embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brighton, Manchester United have had a good two weeks to rest and recuperate. However, their form has been highly erratic and they must bring their A-1 game to secure a win.

Edited by Parimal