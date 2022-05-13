"He's grown up as a player" - Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli gives his honest opinion on trying to retain Arsenal loanee William Saliba

Marseille boss Jorge Sampaoli has admitted his desire to retain Arsenal loanee William Saliba at the club next season.

The French defender joined the Ligue 1 club on loan last summer. He has gone on to make 51 appearances for Marseille this season and is a crucial cog in the team at the moment. His defensive efforts have helped Marseille guarantee UEFA Champions League football next season.

Praising Saliba for his contribution, Sampaoli said:

"William's progress is linked to his development this season and the maturity he now has and his playing time. He is now consistent; he's grown up as a player."

The 21-year-old defender's loan will expire at the end of the season, after which he is set to return to Arsenal. However, Sampaoli has put his cards on the table and wants his club to retain the French centre-back. Speaking before their match against Rennes, he said:

"In relation to his situation at the club, I hope that there is a possibility for us to retain a player like him, who knows the team. But I don't know if it depends on OM, William or Arsenal; I don't know the possibilities in this case."

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for £27 million from Saint-Etienne. However, he's yet to make his senior debut for the Gunners, having spent both seasons away on loan in France.

Arsenal will need defensive cover next season

Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White are the first-choice centre-backs at the Emirates this season. Rob Holding is the preferred cover, with Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari sold by the club earlier this season.

That means the Gunners are short on centre-backs, and with games likely to increase next season, manager Mikel Arteta will need a bigger squad to choose players from. Having a talented option like Saliba to call upon would be an advantage. Hence, it is unlikely the Gunners will sell Saliba in the summer.

