“He’s the guy who could feed him” - Jamie Carragher believes 26-year-old Liverpool star’s poor form has made life difficult for Florian Wirtz

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes the poor form of Alexis Mac Allister is a key reason for Florian Wirtz struggling at the club. He believes that the Argentine has not been able to feed the balls to the German and help him create the chances.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher claimed that Wirtz has been unable to get a goal or assist this season in the Premier League because of his teammates. He pointed at Mac Allister struggling in the middle of the pitch as the key reason and said (via Rousing The KOP):

"I think another problem for L'pool and for Wirtz is that Mac Allister hasn't been at his best. I think he's the guy who could feed him and get him the ball between the lines."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was asked if Mac Allister has been struggling with an injury this season, but the Dutchman downplayed the speculation. He believes that the lack of preseason could be a reason and said (via Yahoo):

"We need to build him after having such a poor preseason; he missed out two or three months and the first few weeks of preseason. That is also an example like Alex (Isak) where we try to manage his minutes to get him fit for the long term, not for the moment. That is maybe the difference between being a manager of a club to being a manager of a national team, where you make maybe different choices."

Mac Allister has won just nine of his 21 ground duels in the Premier League this season. He is yet to score in his five matches, managing just one assist in the league.

Pundit warns Florian Wirtz he could be benched at Liverpool

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino wrote in The Times this week, stating that the Liverpool star could get benched at the club soon. He believes that the German has failed to settle at Anfield as he is lacking sharpness and said (via GOAL):

"The fact that Wirtz has been replaced in all of his L'pool starts thus far is damning and suggests that Slot may have some concerns over his performances. It's not as if Wirtz is carrying a knock or lacking match sharpness; he played with Liverpool during preseason and completed two full matches with Germany during the previous international break."

Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz for a then-record £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen. They broke the record on deadline day, signing Alexander Isak for £125 million from Newcastle United.

