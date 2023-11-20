“He’s a guy I consider highly” - Gabriel Martinelli insists Arsenal teammate is one of the best in the world in his position 

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli has heaped praise on club and national teammate Gabriel Jesus ahead of Brazil's clash with Argentina.

The Gunners pair are expected to start in the crunch World Cup qualifier as they look to bridge the gap with La Albiceleste in the points table.

Speaking in a press conference before the match (via Arsenal Insider), Martinelli spoke highly of Jesus, labeling him one of the best players in the world in his position.

"He’s a guy I consider highly, he’s a brother to me, we’ve created a great friendship.

“He is one of the best centre forwards in the world. I hope he also works very well here in the Selecao, as he is doing at Arsenal, so that we can bring joy to the Brazilian fans."

Since joining Arsenal from Manchester City in 2022, Gabriel Jesus has forged a formidable partnership with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka in the Gunners' front three. The team plays their best attacking football when the trio start together.

While Jesus has come under fire for his finishing abilities at times, the link-up play he facilitates is second to none and is crucial to the way the team plays.

It has often been noted that Martinelli and Saka both get more time on the ball in dangerous areas when Jesus plays as compared to when anyone else starts.

Gabriel Jesus has missed games in chunks due to injuries in recent times but looks set to return to action for Brazil against Argentina. He should also be fit in time for Arsenal's trip to Brentford on November 25.

Gabriel Martinelli, too, missed a few games through injury this season but is back to full fitness and raring to go.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli grabs first Brazil goal against Columbia

Gabriel Martinelli was included in Tite's Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Columbia and Argentina. He started the game against the former and scored within four minutes of kick-off.

Martinelli combined well with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior as they exchanged a string of passes near the edge of the box. Vinicius then squared the ball back to Martinelli for a simple finish to make it 1-0.

Gabriel Martinelli is expected to feature once again as the Selecao face Argentina on November 20. It remains to be seen whether he starts the game or is named as a substitute.