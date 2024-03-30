"He's very happy" – Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona star amid reports of possible sale

Barcelona superstar Frenkie de Jong is delighted to be at the La Liga outfit despite recent reports of a potential departure, according to famed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong, who left Ajax to join the Blaugrana in a €86 million transfer in the summer of 2019, has been a key starter for his side for a number of years. The 26-year-old has helped the Catalans lift three trophies.

Speaking on Caught Offside's Daily Briefing podcast, Romano claimed that the ex-Ajax midfielder is unlikely to be sold in the upcoming summer transfer window. He elaborated:

"Despite the new rumors that have been in the news this week which suggest that Barcelona are considering selling Frenkie de Jong, I'm not aware of this honestly. Frenkie has said many times in public that he's very happy at Barça."

Stating that the Dutchman is vital to Barcelona's project, Romano said:

"And [club president Joan] Laporta even said just a couple of days ago that Frenkie is a crucial part of the club's project. So, at the moment, the situation between the parties is understood to be very calm."

Overall, De Jong has scored 17 goals and laid out 21 assists in 210 games across all competitions for Barcelona. He is recovering from an ankle ligament sprain now and is likely to return in a couple of weeks.

Aston Villa urged to rope in Barcelona star

Speaking recently to Villa News, ex-Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton asserted that his former club should launch a move to snap up Barcelona star Fermin Lopez. He said (h/t TEAMtalk):

"He's only 20, I think he's played a lot of games this season. They have had injuries, don't get me wrong, but it's given him the ability to come in and play regular football and have a look at him."

Suggesting the Catalans could sell Lopez for the cash, Hutton added:

"Is he that guy who's going to be playing every single week when their main guys come back? I don't know, I'm not sure. Are [they] willing to sacrifice him, but still make a lot of money for him?"

Lopez, who will turn 21 this May, has relished a breakout season for the Blaugrana so far. He has started 12 of his 31 appearances across all competitions, netting six goals and providing one assist along the way.

A right-footed advanced playmaker adept at operating out wide, Lopez could prove to be a great signing for Aston Villa. He would provide competition to Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, and Youri Tielemans in midfield.