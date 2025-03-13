“He’s happy about playing here” - Emil Forsberg talks about Lionel Messi joining MLS; says Argentine’s transfer isn’t what surprised him the most

Emil Forsberg, who joined the New York Red Bulls in 2024, a year after Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has opened up about the Argentine's move to the Major League Soccer (MLS). He also picked the former Barcelona superstar as his GOAT but stated that he would have moved to the United States even if the legendary footballer was not playing for Inter Miami.

Speaking to FIFA, Forsberg stated that Messi has made a worldwide impact, and that has been reflected in the MLS as well. He believes that the increase in fanbase has a been direct result of the Argentine moving to the league. He said (via Mirror):

“I think, either way, I probably would have come here, but of course, he’s the greatest player ever to have played, so his impact to come here and play has been crazy. Everybody’s happy about it, and first of all, he’s happy about playing here. But the impact he’s made all over the world is incredible, and you can see it everywhere you go: Messi shirts everywhere.

“I think if you look at how many fans watched the games of MLS last season, they were second after the Premier League, or something like that. There are a lot of fans at every game. I didn’t know it was that [popular], but that surprised me, and that’s why I think the potential in this country is incredible for this kind of sport and what it brings. So that surprised me the most.”

Emil Forsberg has faced the Barcelona legend twice in his career and lost both times – 3-2 with RB Leipzig vs PSG and 6-2 with NYRB vs Inter Miami.

Cavan Sullivan hails Lionel Messi's impact on MLS

Philadelphia Union star Cavan Sullivan spoke about Lionel Messi to FIFA earlier this month and hailed the Argentine's impact. He believes that the fans are pouring into the stadiums to see the Inter Miami superstar in action and that has seen new people follow football.

He said (via GOAL):

“It’s pretty apparent that stadiums have sold out, tickets have been sold, more television viewers, just his impact on world football has been astronomical. Obviously, non-soccer fans are buying tickets to watch him play and then they turn into soccer fans. That's what I like to see here in the country."

Cavan Sullivan created history in MLS last season after making his debut at the age of 14. He was on the bench against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami last season but did not come on in the 3-1 loss.

