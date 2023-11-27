“He’s happy with us too” - Aston Villa boss Unai Emery confirms Arsenal target will not be sold in January

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery wishes to keep hold of midfielder Douglas Luiz in January amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the stance of the ex-Gunners boss on his Instagram account after Aston Villa's latest Premier League win on Sunday (November 26).

The Villans travelled to Tottenham Hotspur for their latest league match, which they ended up winning 2-1 after going a goal down. Luiz himself provided defender Pau Torres an assist for his first-half stoppage-time equalizer on the night.

This season, the Brazilian midfielder has made 20 appearances across all competitions for his current employers, bagging six goals and three assists. Given the player's importance to his side, Emery said about Luiz's potential sale (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Douglas is playing very good and his commitment is amazing. I want him to stay here. I am very happy with Douglas and I want to keep him, of course. I think he’s happy with us too.”

The Gunners are looking to bolster the central midfield area, considering Thomas Partey has suffered fitness issues regularly. Hence, Luiz could pair Declan Rice in midfield should he move to the Emirates.

Of course, the player would then have the opportunity to challenge for top honors, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Arsenal are currently on top of the English first division and their Champions League group.

However, Aston Villa themselves have been quite impressive this season and are only two points behind the north London side in the Premier League. They're placed fourth in the standings, level on points with Liverpool, who sit in third place.

Since joining his current side from Manchester City in 2019 for €16 million, Luiz has made 171 appearances, scoring 18 goals and assisting 17.

Kai Havertz sends emotional message to Arsenal fans after last-gasp winner against Brentford

Kai Havertz (via Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz, meanwhile, sent an emotional message to Arsenal fans following his 89th-minute winner against Brentford on Saturday night (November 25).

The German midfielder has struggled since joining the Emirates outfit this summer from Chelsea for a fee of €75 million. So far, he's made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners, bagging just two goals and an assist.

After helping his side score all three points away from home last weekend, Havertz said (via Goal):

"I am so thankful for these guys. It is hard when a new signing comes and they pay a lot of money for you. I am just thankful they keep supporting me."

During the aforementioned fixture, Havertz came on as a 79th-minute substitute for wide man Gabriel Martinelli. Following his impactful performance, Mikel Arteta could prefer the 24-year-old in his lineup against Lens on Wednesday (November 29) in the Champions League.