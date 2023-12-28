"He’s there, and he’s got something special" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals why he signed Declan Rice in the summer transfer window

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hailed summer signing Declan Rice for his 'presence' on the pitch.

Since arriving from West Ham United on a reported club record £105 million deal, Rice has become a key first-team player at the Emirates. In 26 games across competitions, starting 24, the 24-year-old has been a solid presence in defensive midfield and also contributed three goals and two assists.

Two of those strikes in stoppage time - against Manchester United and Luton Town - have been game winners. Rice is one of the first names in Arteta's XI, and the Spaniard has explained why he was 'mad' to snap up the former West Ham captain:

“I love his presence on the pitch," as per afcstuff. "He’s there, & he’s got something special. I felt it when I played against him. That’s why I was mad to sign him. You get a feeling about players, & I wanted him to be part of our team.”

“He is a really humble guy & the way that he wants to learn & take positive criticism is really powerful. He has other levels to go."

The Gunners take on West Ham at home in the league on Thursday (December 28), where a win will return them to the top of the standings.

"It will be very difficult" - Arsenal boss not taking West Ham for granted

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has no illusions about the task at hand when his side take on West Ham at the Emirates.

Despite his side beating the Hammers in 12 of their last 13 home meetings in the league, Arteta expects a tough outing against a 'really good side'. The reigning UEFA Europa Conference League winners have won five of their last seven games across competitions.

Ahead of his team's clash with David Moyes' side, Arteta told the Gunners' website:

"It will be very difficult. They are a really good side, really well coached. It’s incredible the success that they had last year. They are again this season showing a lot of consistency.

"They beat Spurs and Manchester United, and that tells you everything about the difficulty of the game tomorrowm, and we’re going to have to be really good."

The Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 at home in the league last season after Said Benrahma had given the visitors a first-half lead.