“He’s headed to Arsenal” – International manager confirms Gunners have secured deal for player with ‘never-give-up attitude’

United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that Arsenal are set to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The Gunners have reached an agreement with MLS side New England Revolution to sign Turner in the summer, according to The Evening Standard. Mikel Arteta's side will pay the goalkeeper's current employers an initial sum of £5m plus add-ons to acquire his services ahead of the 2022-23 season.

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next seasonUSMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. Matt Turner to Arsenal from New England Revolution, done deal confirmed. Full agreement for €7m plus €3m bonuses, now time for paperworks. Turner will join Arsenal in summer and not in January - ready for next season ⚪️🔴 #AFC USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter confirms the deal. https://t.co/UC16YMZfWK

United States manager Berhalter has now confirmed that Turner will soon be on his way to the Emirates Stadium. He was quoted as saying:

“Well first of all, I think it is just a great story and I hope the public is aware of this ascent of Matt Turner - because it is an incredible story. He went to Fairfield College, undrafted out of college, and now he’s playing with the national team and he’s headed to Arsenal."

The American tactician also heaped praise on the 27-year-old's work ethic. He said:

“It’s an amazing story and it’s all down to him, his work ethic, his belief in himself and his never-give-up attitude. It’s a great story and Matt is a great guy, a great teammate and we are lucky to have him."

He further added:

“Tonight [Thursday] was an example where he did everything he had to do. He was calm in all situations. He wasn’t tested much but he was there when we needed him and he looked like a player that’s going to Arsenal, for sure.”

Turner featured for the United States in their World Cup qualifier clash with El Salvador on Thursday. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet on the night and helped his side to a 1-0 win, impressing manager Berhalter.

Matt Turner to join Arsenal in the summer

There have been suggestions that the Gunners will look to add Matt Turner to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. However, the 27-year-old goalkeeper will only move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer, as per reports.

Turner's arrival is expected to pave the way for Bernd Leno to leave the club. The Germany international has recently been the subject of transfer interest from Newcastle United.

Leno has been a regular for Arsenal since joining them from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018. However, he has fallen down the pecking order in north London following Aaron Ramsdale's arrival last summer.

The 29-year-old has been tipped to leave the Gunners ahead of the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Turner will take his place and provide Ramsdale with competition for the number 1 spot.

