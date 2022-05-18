×
"He’s helped us keep on top of achieving the quadruple" - John Alridge heaps praise on in-form Liverpool star

John Aldridge lauds Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz
Sushan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified May 18, 2022 03:07 PM IST
Liverpool legend John Aldridge has showered Luis Diaz with praise, claiming that it is the Colombian’s brilliance that's kept the quadruple hunt alive. The Merseysiders have already won the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, and are in the final of the Champions League.

In the Premier League, they sit a point behind leaders Manchester City with one game left to play this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side signed Diaz from FC Porto for a £49million fee in the January transfer window. The winger has enjoyed a blistering start to life in Merseyside, producing one spectacular performance after another.

Dancing down the left flank, Diaz not only adds a new dimension to the Reds' attack but also heavily contributes to their defense. With him on the pitch, the Merseysiders never seem to run out of steam.

The 25-year-old’s flawless start to life in England has mesmerized John Aldridge, who believes his old club have signed a “top class talent” in Diaz. In his column for the Liverpool Echo, he wrote:

“Signing Luis Diaz was great business for Liverpool. Good signings are hard to find in January, but the club have gone out and got someone who is top class. He’s proved his value at £49m, and he’s probably got close to paying it off. He’s been brilliant and a breath of fresh air.”

Aldridge then lauded the Colombia international for the impact he’s had, backing him to get even better in the future.

The 63-year-old added:

“If Liverpool didn’t sign him then they wouldn’t be where they are right now, I’m pretty sure of that. He’s helped us keep on top of achieving the quadruple. He’s been unbelievable since he’s come in, but he’ll get better.”

Diaz, who has a five-year contract with the Reds, has played in 24 games for the Merseysiders, recording six goals and five assists.

Luis Diaz has to start for Liverpool in the Champions League final

Both Mohamed Salah (30) and Sadio Mane (22) have scored considerably more goals than Luis Diaz. But if we had to pick the Reds' most dangerous player right now, we would have to go with Luis Diaz.

He is lightning quick, loves to take players on, and his movement, for the most part, is unpredictable. Against Real Madrid, the Reds might need to exhaust all their creativity, making Diaz’s inclusion a no-brainer.

Another top-drawer performance on May 28 could officially make Diaz one of the most influential debutants in the club's illustrious history.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
