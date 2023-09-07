"He's a hero" - MLS executive compares Lionel Messi's Inter Miami arrival to Pele's NY Cosmos move 

MLS executive Nelson Rodriguez recently compared Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move with that of Brazil legend Pele joining New York Cosmos in 1975. Pele played in the USA, represented Cosmos during the latter stages of his career from 1975 to 1977.

It won't be far-fetched to say that Messi is the biggest superstar since the Brazilian to step foot in US club soccer and Rodriguez compared the two transfers. In a recent Ole Sports Summit at Buenos Aires in Argentina, Rodriguez said (quotes as per Diario Ole):

"It has been a great impact. At Apple, with which we made the agreement this year, the three most watched games are Messi's first three . In Los Angeles, a ticket to see Messi cost more than to watch the entire season of that city's American football team.

"The numbers are incredible. I am a child of Pelé's Cosmos, that is where football bit me. Messi is going to be the same: he is a hero, idol for many boys and girls who will want to play and act like Messi. That will be the impact."

Since Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami, superstars from various realms, like Leonardo di Caprio, LeBron James, Seren Williams, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian, and more have turned up to see the 36-year-old in the flesh. The surge in popularity goes to show Messi's massive stardom.

MLS executive said Lionel Messi has proven US Soccer can be a great destination

In recent times, other legendary players like Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thierry Henry, and more have decided to spend the latter stages of their careers in the MLS.

MLS executive Nelson Rodriguez said that the transfer has proven that more players can consider the league as their future destination. He said (as per Diario Ole):

"The league has grown extremely since its beginning in 1996. It won't take long, but since 2008, we dedicated ambition, we wanted you to be a player, coach, referee or whatever, that the MLS be your destination league. And Messi has proven it.

"The league Messi is in has been around for 28 years, with 29 teams and a 30th that arrives next year with San Diego. The growth is more in the latter 10 years, this marks the most important moments. You can see that Beckham was there in 2007 and had a great impact on bringing Messi to Miami, in addition to the Mas brothers, who convinced Messi. That growth is due to the owners."

Lionel Messi's transfer is certain to influence more players to pursue their careers in MLS clubs. With Messi's arrival, the quality of football is also set to improve as other teams now have a chip on their shoulders to display their mettle.