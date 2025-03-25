"He's of a higher standard than the players that we have" - Ex-Manchester United star asks club to bring Paul Pogba back

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the Red Devils to re-sign Paul Pogba, who's currently a free agent. Saha claimed that the French midfielder is a better in terms of unpredictability and technicality than the current midfielders at Old Trafford.

Pogba is a technically gifted midfielder whose ability to create attacking opportunities and distribute the ball is outstanding. Since he left Old Trafford in 2022, United have struggled to find his direct replacement.

While players like Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen, among others, have been decent in recent times, they have struggled to enhance United's midfield performance.

Speaking in an interview, Louis Saha offered reasons why he thinks United should resign the Frenchman. He told Genting Casino (via GOAL):

"I think so. I think that he's still one of a kind. When you look at his quality, when you look at the squad we have in midfield, he's a better player in terms of unpredictability and technical ability. I think he's of a higher standard than the players that we have. Maybe physically, he's not as good, that's for sure. Because he hasn't played for quite a while."

Saha added:

"Confidence-wide, he’ll be fine. Do we have guarantees about him? We don't, but I'm sure, mentally, he's refreshed. He's motivated because he has to prove a point to many. So this is something to play with and it could be an exciting project."

In 233 games for the Red Devils, Paul Pogba registered 87 goal contributions (39 goals and 48 assists).

How has Mason Mount fared at Manchester United this season?

Manchester City FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Mason Mount has struggled with his fitness and this has arguably affected his proficiency to deliver in midfield. The Englishman has registered only 12 appearances and has failed to deliver a goal contribution for United this season.

He has also missed United's last 21 games across all competitions due to a hamstring injury. However, he recently returned to first-team training and was on the bench in Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League win over Leicester City on March 16.

Thus, his return comes in handy as Ruben Amorim's men are eager to salvage their campaign.

